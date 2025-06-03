Dog lovers, mark your calendars. From Friday to Sunday, June 6-8, the third annual Mega Dog Adoption Event is bringing a whole lot of wagging tails to the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City.

Each day, more than 300 dogs will be ready to meet potential adopters at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., offering three full days of tail wags, new friendships and second chances.

Animal shelters from across the Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties, are joining forces to help dogs of all ages, sizes and personalities find their forever homes. From energetic puppies to mellow seniors, there’s a wide variety of four-legged companions waiting for new families.

Chelsea Waldeck, division director of the Pet Resource Center (PRC), shared, “This is the third year of the event. In 2023, 267 dogs were adopted. In 2024, 459 dogs were adopted, 124 of which were from PRC. This year’s goal is over 500. An event like this help alleviate overcrowding that is currently a struggle across the nation. Due to the economy, tighter housing restrictions and breed bans, families are forced to make difficult decisions when it comes to their pets, leading to a noticeable increase in pet intakes across the U.S.”

“What makes this event extra special is that every dog is adoption-ready,” Waldeck added. “Each dog that is adopted from the Mega Festival leaves spayed/neutered, rabies-vaccinated and microchipped. This helps ensure that if their new family member is ever lost, we are able to hopefully reunite them quickly.”

Thanks to support from the Athletes and Causes Foundation, the Pet Resources Foundation, Chris and Mariah Godwin and the Florida Strawberry Festival, adoption fees are completely waived.

According to Waldeck, “Currently, PRC has roughly 220 dogs looking for that next lease on life, and many will be in attendance at the festival if they are not adopted prior.”

Visitors can expect more than just furry faces.

“There will be food trucks at the event all three days,” Waldeck noted. “A playgroup running area will be set up in the back to allow the dogs to interact with each other.”

The goal of the event goes beyond finding homes.

Waldeck explained, “Events such as the Mega Adoption Festival help local county shelters to not only find great homes for their pets in need but also spread the word about important services each shelter tries to offer its residents.”

Whether you’re looking for a loyal walking buddy, a couch companion or a playful pup for the kids, this event offers the perfect chance to connect with a new best friend. Visit the PRC’s online kennel at https://hcfl.gov/residents/animals-and-pets/adopt-a-dog-or-cat to preview some of the dogs in advance.