By Emma Snider

Headshots for Heroes, founded by James Connell, is giving free headshot sessions for all veterans and military personnel throughout the month of July in honor of Independence Day.

“My father is a Vietnam veteran, and I’ve always had a soft spot in my heart for anyone that chooses to go into the military. Not only is it hard being away from their family, but the things they see while away can have a significant impact on their lives — these men and women are heroes and should be treated as such,” Connell said.

Connell has been a photographer for over 10 years and services the areas of Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Orlando from his local studio in Lithia. Though he typically offers one free headshot a month to a veteran or active military service member, in honor of Independence Day, Connell wishes to extend this offer to all inactive and active United States service members during the month of July. Connell hopes that through Headshots for Heroes, he can express his appreciation for all military service members that help serve and protect the United States, as well as give back in a way that could help propel their future opportunities.

“My intention is to give back to those that put their lives on the line to protect my freedom and every other American’s freedom. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing,” he said.

Jason Krenta, who was photographed through the Headshots for Heroes program by Connell, has been a member of the United States Army for 26 years, and he will soon retire from the military.

Connell wishes to continue to support the military community through the Headshots for Heroes program. His program was designed as a way to give back by helping all former and current military members look and feel like the best versions of themselves.

To book a Headshots for Heroes session, visit https://jamesconnell.com/ and fill out the Headshots for Heroes form, or call 813-625-8168.

Connell would like to thank all active and veteran military members for their continued service and dedication to protecting the freedom of every American.