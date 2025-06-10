By Michaela Galligan

Jennifer Jimenez, a music artist, is utilizing her talents to spread her ministry and experience in faith. The young singer-songwriter recently released her latest album, FLOURiSH, a project she said is true to her music and faith.

Jimenez is a Riverview local, a graduate of Riverview High School and a worshipper at Iglesia Cristo Redentor. She has spent her life in a faith-based community, as she’s the daughter of pastors who often found themselves working closely with the church.

She said she has experienced many actions of Christ in her life, but it came to fruition when she was saved from depression in her teens.

“I felt Jesus’s arms wrap around me and speak to me, singing a song,” said Jimenez. “I then grabbed a piece of paper and began writing the song and listening to the instruments of the angels I heard.”

Since that day, Jimenez has dedicated herself to sharing her experience through music. Her first album, Relentless, was released in 2018, a project for which she was a finalist for a Grammy nomination and she described as healing. Since then, she has ensured that her sound and message stay true to herself, self-producing her music and relying on her community to support her as an artist, and supporting others along the way.

FLOURiSH is a live studio album, originally recorded in 2022, and is her latest release. Jimenez said that although she is very happy with every song on the album, it was released by accident. The live-recording format is a different challenge for her as an artist, but she feels that she has grown and greatly appreciates the timing of the album’s release.

Jimenez continues to write music about her encounter with God and experience with depression, helping others in their battles, but also about the smaller interactions with faith she sees every day.

“I often find myself inspired by smaller interactions I have with God and people and just start singing,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez’s music can be found on many different platforms, as she hopes to reach as many people as possible, both in her community and around the world. She has plans to release new music soon.

“Now that I’ve found my victory, I can sing about victory,” said Jimenez. “I want to help others find joy and closeness with God.”