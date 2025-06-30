By Alisa Gershman

People are the main reason communities thrive and grow. When people are open to helping one another, it makes everyone as a collective that much stronger. PS91 Ministries strives for this very mission, as it is a group of local churches and businesses hoping to enhance the quality of life for everyone in the Keysville area.

Founded by a collective of people centered around their love for Christ, the goal started as being able to break the cycle of generational poverty amongst community members.

Cathay Deese, a member of PS91, mentioned that “for years we worked together connecting families to resources that already existed in the community and patching holes where no resources existed.”

Ensuring that these resources were easily accessible to all people who needed them was truly the mission for this nonprofit, and it still is to this day. PS91 Ministries provides free programs that include mobile food pantries, music and cooking classes, holiday-based workshops and a recreation center with a library and free internet available.

Now, PS91 has even more support from a grant it received through the Dollar General Family Literacy Foundation. The foundation gave grants totaling approximately $370,000 to different organizations across the state of Florida; PS91 received $10,000 from it. The money will go toward providing educational support to school-age children and promoting literacy across struggling families. Adults are also supported through its programs, allowing them to receive a college degree. Deese also made it known that the grant money “will help [it] provide GED services for adults that are seeking to further their education. … Tutoring, GED and learning lab are all open at the same time, which enables parents with children to be able to still attend class.”

With all the blessings the organization has received, PS91 can give back to the Keysville community in so many ways. Families don’t have to feel alone when such resources are available to help them through hard times, and the support is continually growing daily.

More information on PS91 Ministries can be found on its website at www.ps91ministries.org or by contacting it at 813-659-7793 and info@ps91ministries.org.