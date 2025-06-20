By Gabe Themar

Monster Jam is coming to AMALIE Arena from Friday to Sunday, August 15-17, offering a weekend full of entertainment for local families. Events begin an hour before the opening ceremonies with the Monster Jam Trackside Experience, where fans get access to driver interviews, pit crew sneak peeks and giveaways. On Saturday and Sunday, fans can also start the fun early at the Monster Jam Pit Party, where they can get up close and personal with the 12,000-pound trucks, meet their favorite drivers and enjoy more family-friendly activities.

“Get ready for non-stop excitement as Tampa roars to life with gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races and plenty of big air!” said Monster Jam in its press release. “The world’s best drivers tear up on the dirt as they battle for the Event Championship in four competitions: Racing, Skills, Donuts and Freestyle, where Monster Jam trucks defy the laws of physics and do the impossible. Fans will be right in the middle of the action, helping to crown the Event Champion as they get to score the drivers in real time based on their skills, stunts and saves.”

The lineup of trucks coming to Tampa this year is headlined by 40-time overall event champion and four-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Grave Digger, driven by Weston Anderson. One of the most recognizable monster trucks, if not the most recognizable, Grave Digger won the overall event championship last year in AMALIE Arena.

Other familiar faces returning to Tampa include two-time Monster Jam Triple Threat Series champion Megalodon, driven by Angelina Nock; and 2004 Monster jam World Finals co-champion El Toro Loco, driven by Fernando Martinez.

Monster Jam will also bring multiple father-son duels to Tampa this fall, with Over Bored driver Jamey Gamer competing against his son and Wild Side driver Zach Gamer. Uproar driver Jon Zimmer Sr. will also face off against his son, Jon Zimmer Jr., who drives Terminal Velocity.

The truck list is rounded out by one of the youngest monster trucks, Sparkle Smash, which is driven by Jamie Sullivan. Sparkle Smash debuted in 2024 and won its first overall event championship in Los Angeles, California, last year.

The full schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 15, 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, August 16 and 17, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pit party, 10:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.amaliearena.com for more information.