The Tampa Bay area is home to many amazing museums. They focus on everything from art to fire trucks, but the Museum of Motherhood (MoM) in St. Petersburg is the only Bay-area museum that focuses on women.

“MoM is the first and only exhibition and education center devoted to the art, science, and herstory of women, mothers and families,” said Deanna Barcelona, treasurer for MoM. “We are making waves and changing narratives about the ways we work, love and cherish our one big human family. Together, we grow in connection, brilliance and a shared affection for the most beautiful things life has to offer.”

The mission of MoM is to start great conversations, create thought-provoking exhibits and cultivate community in a safe and supportive environment while informing and inspiring lives. 2025 initiatives are focused on health and well-being for all.

“Championing ‘We Build Tampa Bay,’ creating culture beyond the bridges, we organize international arts exhibits, workshops in maternal well-being, community events, mentorships with local students and education through programs like our ‘Escape Womb,’” Barcelona said. “The Museum of Motherhood is poised for community partnerships in St. Pete and beyond.”

The idea for the MoM was conceived by Martha Joy Rose in 2003. The first exhibits were located in the Mommy Girl Go-Go Store in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and comprised a small library, some ephemera and music made by mom bands. The idea was trademarked in 2005 and followed by the creation of the Motherhood Foundation Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with the aid of a team of local volunteers.

MoM seeks to marry education, herstory, creativity, culture and community for the benefit of all with a special emphasis on women who are mothers by amplifying their voices.

“As our community roots grow, we aim to distinguish ourselves as a place of education, awe and inspiration.” Barcelona said. “By circulating our community petition, building our board and increasing our staff and establishing a track record of success we will increase grant writing, solicit donations, accumulate memberships, continue programming, collaborate with sponsors and bring on new funding opportunities in order to support and succeed in our mission.”

If you would like to learn more about the Museum of Motherhood or become involved with the museum, you can visit its website at https://mommuseum.org/ or call

877-711-MOMS (6667). The museum is located at 2606 Fairfield Ave. S. in St. Pete. MoM is free and open to the public Thursday through Saturday, 12 Noon-6 p.m., and on Sunday, 12 Noon-3 p.m. The museum is closed Monday through Wednesday.