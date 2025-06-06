Nicole Gabriel had six knee injuries that kept her from pursuing a professional soccer career. But that early end to her career showed why young athletes need support.

She launched Nicole Gabriel Training 15 years ago to offer the personalized training she needed as an athlete growing up.

With the goal of enhancing movement, preventing injuries and building strength and confidence, the facility has been home to aspiring athletes in Largo and Tampa. Now, the team is opening another facility in the Brandon/Riverview area to expand its impact.

She said the personal approach trainers take when working with young athletes sets them apart.

“We specialize in helping young athletes build strength [and] agility performance skills in a supportive, structured environment,” Gabriel said.

The training is more than just sport-specific drills — it teaches proper mechanics and how to have a good mindset on the field or court.

Gabriel said her own trainer, Derek Touchette, had a huge impact on her when she was struggling with depression.

“He made such a huge impact on my life, and I was like, ‘This is something I could see myself doing one day,’” she said.

She said building a relationship with her athletes is the key to having an impact on them.

The athletes come in with some goals in mind, either for their personal fitness or for a position on a sports team. Working with Nicole Gabriel trainers, they take part in a personalized program.

Gabriel and three other coaches — Johnny O’Brien, Drew Oldham and Zach Wagoner — all prioritize teaching discipline and consistency. At the Tampa location alone, Gabriel sees around 100 athletes a day.

“It’s really exciting to watch and develop these young athletes and even see them go away and start their own careers,” Gabriel said.

Even after leaving the gym, Gabriel wants her athletes to stay in touch and come back whenever they need more support.

“It’s the most gratifying thing in the world to see and have such an important role in their lives,” Gabriel said.

For more information on Nicole Gabriel Training or to book a session, visit www.nicolegabrieltraining.com or email ngt.tampa@gmail.com.