There is a small classroom in Eastern Hillsborough County that most don’t even know exists. It holds as few as two and as many as 10 students in any given month. It encompasses grades K-6 in one room and only has one full-time teacher.

Most parents have never even met this teacher and may not even know her name. This teacher has taught here for 10 years and doesn’t do it for any sort of recognition; she does it to help, nurture and love these few students who need it so badly.

The classroom is located at A Kid’s Place in Brandon. It is a full-time classroom reserved for certain foster children who are unable to attend a traditional classroom for various reasons, such as academic, behavioral and/or mental challenges. The teacher is Candy Willoughby, and she is able to give these children the extra time, attention and care they so desperately need.

“My journey with A Kid’s Place began 10 years ago when the HCPS area director reached out to inform me about an opening for the HCPS teacher on-site classroom position,” Willoughby said. “She was aware of my deep passion for working with foster children and my dedication to teaching. Recognizing that this role perfectly combined both of my loves, she knew it would be my dream job.”

Willoughby has been wholeheartedly committed to making a positive impact on the lives of foster children through education.

“Teaching at A Kid’s Place for the past 10 years, out of my 23 years in the district, has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Willoughby said. “Each day, I have had the privilege of witnessing the resilience and growth of these amazing children.”

The classroom at A Kid’s Place is reminiscent of an old-fashioned, one-room schoolhouse, serving children from kindergarten through fifth grade in a smaller class size setting.

“This intimate environment allows me, along with my dedicated teacher assistant, Cathy Simmons, to provide personalized attention and support to each student,” Willoughby said. “We meet the children where they are, whether they are starting from the very basics, such as letter identification and sounds, or adjusting to a new environment. For instance, if a child is 8 years old and has never been in school, we start at the beginning, ensuring they feel comfortable and supported.”

The classroom is designed to give children the time they need to adjust and thrive.

“We prioritize meeting Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, ensuring that each child’s fundamental needs are addressed before focusing on academic goals outlined in Bloom’s taxonomy,” Willoughby said. “This holistic approach helps foster a nurturing and supportive learning environment where every child can succeed.”

Willoughby loves the connection she has with her students.

“What I love most about my work at A Kid’s Place is the relationships I can build with the children,” Willoughby said. “Each day, I have the privilege of connecting with these incredible young individuals, learning about their unique stories and witnessing their growth in all areas of their lives.”