Residents of Valrico and Riverview have an important opportunity to shape the future of their communities.

The Planning Commission is working with local residents on two major efforts: the Valrico Community Plan and the Riverview Community Plan Update.

The new Valrico Community Plan is moving forward to the board of county commissioners for public hearings in August and November. This proposed plan outlines a vision, four goals and 17 strategies focused on infrastructure, development, mobility and the environment and recreation.

“The creation of the Valrico Community Plan has been a long-term collaborative effort between Planning Commission staff and the Valrico residents,” said Andrea Papandrew, AICP, Planning Commission senior planner. “Community plans are shaped by public input and we appreciate the time and considerable effort of the Valrico residents.”

The first public hearing, known as the Transmittal Hearing, will take place on Thursday, August 14, at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Frederick B. Karl County Center, located at 601 E. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa. The second hearing, the Adoption Hearing, is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, at 6 p.m., also on the second floor. Residents are encouraged to attend both hearings and take part in the process.

Anyone interested in speaking should visit www.hcfl.gov/government/meeting-information/sign-up-to-speak-at-a-meeting and, under “Information Pages,” select the fourth option, which relates to Comprehensive Plan Amendment (CPA) public hearings. The proposed Valrico Plan travels through the hearing process/schedule as a CPA.

Visit the Valrico Community Plan page at https://planhillsborough.org/planvalrico/ for meeting information.

Meanwhile, the Riverview Community Plan Update is also underway. The board of county commissioners has asked Planning Commission staff to update the original 2005 Riverview Community Plan in conjunction with the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA), which is conducting a separate study to extend the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway south through Riverview. This process gives residents a chance to identify the challenges and opportunities facing their community and to work together to create a new, shared vision for the future.

The first round of community meetings took place in late March and early April. For those who were unable to attend, there are still opportunities to participate. Two surveys are currently open and accepting input, including one that focuses specifically on the U.S. 301 district. Future community meetings will provide the results of these surveys and offer additional opportunities for public input.

In addition, staff are available to give presentations at HOA or community group meetings. Contact information is available on the project page.

“Community plans are citizen input driven, whether it’s transportation, land use, environment or economic development, your voice matters,” said Papandrew.

To get involved or learn more, visit the Riverview Community Plan Update page at https://planhillsborough.org/planriverview/.