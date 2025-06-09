Recently, Congressman Vern Buchanan announced that eleven students he nominated have received an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy.

“I would like to congratulate these outstanding young men and women for their appointments to our nation’s U.S. Service Academies,” said Buchanan. “This is a major honor for them, their families, their supporters and our community. I wish them each the best of luck and look forward to watching them succeed at our finest institutions and serve our nation.”

Each year, members of the U.S. House and Senate nominate high school seniors in their districts and states for admission to the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. Applicants who meet strict qualifications are interviewed and recommended by a nonpartisan Service Academy Board appointed by the congressman. The United States Coast Guard Academy does not require a nomination to be accepted.

The following students nominated by Buchanan received an academy appointment for the fall:

Manatee County

John Andrew Gerber, Manatee High School, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Brody Christopher Hall, Manatee High School, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Ethan Taylor Hylwa, Sarasota Military Academy, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Felipe Diniz Junqueira, Out-of-Door Academy, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Lane Warren Kolbe, Manatee High School, appointed to the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy.

Johathan Ni, Parrish Community High School, appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Vincente Rivera, Lakewood Ranch High School, appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Hillsborough County

Liam Michael Cochran, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Harrison Christopher Diedrich, Newsome High School, appointed to the U.S. Military Academy.

Gavin Derek Floyd, Riverview High School, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Kenneth Patrick Jackson, Bloomingdale High School, appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The U.S. Service Academies are four-year postsecondary institutions that combine educational excellence with military officer training. Students accepted to the academies receive a free four-year education in return for a commitment to serve five years in the active-duty military after graduation.