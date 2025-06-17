Hillsborough County is asking residents to help shape the future of one of its largest and most ecologically important nature preserves. The Balm Boyette Scrub Nature Preserve, a nearly 5,000-acre natural area located about 5 miles southeast of Riverview, is undergoing a required update to its 10-year land management and use plan.

The county is offering two ways for the public to get involved by either attending an in-person open house on Tuesday, June 24, at 6 p.m. at the Riverview Public Library or submitting feedback online by visiting the county’s website, https://hcfl.gov/events/balm-boyette-scrub-preserve-land-management-and-land-use-plan, until the same date.

The updated plan outlines how the preserve will be protected, maintained and used over the next decade. Officials said public feedback is a key part of the planning process.

Residents are encouraged to review the plan and provide comments to help keep the preserve healthy and accessible for future generations.

Purchased between 1992 and 2005 through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program (ELAPP), the Balm Boyette Scrub Nature Preserve covers 4,870 acres in the Alafia River watershed. It is jointly owned by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Hillsborough County.

The preserve contains 11 types of natural habitats, ranging from dry, sandy scrub to wetland ecosystems. It is home to a rich variety of native plants and wildlife, including some of the best remaining patches of scrub and scrubby flatwoods in the county, landscapes that have become increasingly rare due to development.

These habitats are among the last intact examples of what Central Florida once looked like, making them especially important for conservation.

In addition to protecting natural habitats, the preserve offers a 2-mile hiking trail and wildlife viewing on the western portion of the preserve found by visiting https://hcfl.gov/locations/balm-boyette-nature-preserve-west.

Twenty-five miles of mountain biking trails can be found on the eastern portion of the land, which was previously mined, at https://hcfl.gov/locations/balm-boyette-nature-preserve.

The preserve is also used as an outdoor classroom, giving students and visitors a chance to learn about Florida’s ecosystems and the challenges of managing land in a fast-growing region.

The new management plan addresses how these activities can continue while ensuring the preserve’s environmental health remains the top priority.

The public is encouraged to review the draft plan and share comments either in person or online. The virtual option is hosted through the county’s Public Engagement Hub at https://publicinput.com/hub/1175 and offers a convenient way to get involved without attending the June 24 meeting.