Nine fourth and fifth graders from Riverview’s Girl Scout Troop 33133 recently earned the Junior Girl Scout’s highest honor, the Bronze Award, for their project to raise awareness about homelessness in the area and help to make a difference in lives of people facing tough times.

The Girl Scouts believe that every girl can change the world, and earning a Bronze Award involves teamwork, dedication and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the community.

Recognizing homelessness as an increasing concern in Riverview and the Tampa Bay area, the troop voted to focus on this issue, using their collective skills to develop and implement an action plan.

Troop 33133 highlighted their mission on their YouTube Channel, stating, “Homelessness can affect kids and families just like us and we believe everyone deserves a safe place to live.”

In order to learn firsthand about homelessness in the area, the troop interviewed local leaders; toured the Emergency Care Hope Organization (ECHO), Feeding Tampa Bay and the Crisis Center facilities; and collected food and clothing for donations. In addition, they created a handout and videos showcasing information about local resources available for the homeless.

Through projects like these, Girl Scouts gain valuable life skills and experiences that prepare them for future challenges and opportunities.

“The girls learned so much about local organizations and the services available for the homeless. They truly embraced the challenge,” shared Troop member mother Lisa McGlynn.

Bronze Award winners included Erika Abreu, Aminah Acosta, Ava Burriss, Brooklyn Farinas, Skyler Lacaille, Jessica McGlynn, Olivia McGovern, Sophia Mueller and Rei Rivera. The girls were assisted by little sisters of troop members, including Amayah Acosta, Londyn Farinas, Emma McGovern and Kendall Mueller.

Troop 33133 put together a website to help share its knowledge at https://sites.google.com/view/togetherwecanhelp/home.

For more information about the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida and the Bronze Award, visit www.gswcf.org.