By Alisa Gershman

Throughout the hot summer months, parents are always trying to find ways to entertain their kids. It seems as though impending boredom is inevitable, but not with the opening of a new amusement park in the Plant City area. Introducing Dinosaur World, a fun-filled theme park dating back to the cretaceous period!

Built in 1998, the goal of the attraction was to create a fun outdoor activity for families and kids that was an affordable alternative to high price theme parks in the area. Julieanna Bassette, marketing executive of Dinosaur World, shared that “the goal [is] to blend education and fun by showcasing life-size dinosaur replicas in a natural setting — giving kids and adults a place to explore, learn, and play together.”

The park contains many fun ways to cool down during the day while spending quality time with the family. With a Splash Pad, the Doom of the Dinosaurs museum and more, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Specifically at the museum, there are “research molds [available]. … It’s the closest you can get to a real fossil. … [The] research casts are rare and came from renowned paleontologist, John Hankla.”

Kids can go hunting for fossils at Aunt Cera’s Fossil Dig or dig for gems at Uncle Rex’s Gem Mine and experience some hands-on activities. A 1-mile-long trail wraps around the park, with life-size dinosaur statues along the way. There is even a Dino Express Train for transportation as well as a Jurassic Mini Golf course for the whole family to enjoy.

Bassette also noted that families can “pack a picnic and eat in the covered areas. … Food is sold in [the] park, but we allow guests to bring coolers and all kinds of food … [and] bring leashed dogs — it’s pet-friendly.”

Ticket pricing for daily general admission passes is available on their website; additional purchases may be required for activities. There are also ticket options that include exploring the many excavation sites/activities and a ride on the train. Annual passes are available as well.

More information on Dinosaur World can be found at www.dinosaurworld.com or call 813-717-9865.