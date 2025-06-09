The Florida sun beats down on the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. 301 like a molten gold Spanish colonial real coin in the sky, baking the exhaust, pavement and scrub palmetto.

But just south of there, hugging the Tampa Bypass Canal, is a cooler, shaded place of reflection and remembrance.

The Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum serves as a poignant tribute to the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Spanning several acres, this park offers a space for reflection, education and community gatherings, honoring the sacrifices made by veterans.

Established in 1986, the park’s development stemmed from a desire to create a dedicated space for recognizing and remembering veterans from all branches of the military. Over the years, it has evolved into a significant landmark for the community, hosting numerous events, ceremonies and educational programs.

Veterans Memorial Park boasts a variety of features that make it a unique and compelling destination. Notable attractions include memorials dedicated to different wars and conflicts from the swamps of the three Seminole Wars to the sands of the Middle East and the ongoing Global War on Terrorism.

The Walk of Honor is a pathway lined with commemorative bricks, each bearing the name of a veteran, offering a tangible way for individuals to pay tribute to their loved ones. A museum and event spaces are also on the grounds. The on-site Veterans Resource Center provides access to services for those still fighting their own battles on the home front.

Annual Memorial Day observances include a Garden of Gold, consisting of pictorial flags honoring local Gold Star families, as with this year’s observance held on May 25, when local Gold Star mother and retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Evelyn Brady explained their significance.

“The flags illustrate only the name, rank and branch of service, picture and the Gold Star banner of a fallen hero. No dates are displayed because it’s all about their lives — the ‘dash’ and not the date they died,” said Brady.

The Veterans Memorial Park and Museum is located at 3602 U.S. 301 in Tampa. Its operating hours are from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, and the Veterans Resource Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.