By Gabe Themar

Lithia’s Waterford Stables is providing an opportunity for youth riders to compete locally and nationally without owning a horse of their own. In partnership with the Youth Equestrian Development Association (YEDA), the stables are making competitive western riding accessible for riders from fourth through 12th grade, young alumni and equestrians with disabilities (EWD).

Waterford Stables first opened in Valrico before moving to their current location in Lithia, where it has been operating for the last 10 years.

Waterford Stables is now in its fifth YEDA competitive season. The team has had consistent success under head coach Kate Waterford and assistant coach Elizabeth Mero, who currently coach and mentor 13 elementary to college-aged riders, including one EWD rider. Several of these equestrians have earned recondition at the state and national level, including a reserve national champion title for elementary rider Ellie Ison and a national champion title for Mero during the 2023-24 season. As a team, Waterford’s junior high team placed in the top 25 and the senior high team placed in the top 30 nationwide.

Waterford Stables is one of YEDA’s 61 teams, including just under 1,000 riders internationally. YEDA achieves its goal of making competitive western riding accessible to all by using a catch-draw-style format, having affordable show attire and not requiring horse ownership of its competitors. Its competitions range in skill requirement, from walk-jog and lope to more advanced fields such as ranch riding and reining.

The stable’s horses have also been recognized. Most recently, Waterford’s Harley earned the accolades ‘Horse of the Show,’ ‘Best Groomed’ and ‘Pinto Horse of Nationals’ in 2023.

This year, YEDA has helped youth riders earn over $1.6 million in scholarships. The ninth annual National Championship was held from June 5-8 in McDonald, Tennessee, and hosted over 400 riders, including international competitors.

Waterford Stables is currently recruiting riders for the 2025-26 season. Students from fourth grade to college are welcome, and no prior show experience is required. The stables offer weekly lessons with a welcoming environment that includes a covered barn, a fenced outdoor arena and well-trained horses for the riders.

Waterford Stables is located at 1139 Pelote Cemetery Rd. To learn more about YEDA, visit https://showyeda.com/. For any inquiries about Waterford Stables, contact Kate Waterford Directly for both lesson and team information.