Vitality Respite Center: Respite Care For Caregivers And Their Loved Ones

Vitality Respite Center at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon, is a safe and loving place for those with memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia disorders to engage in fun activities and connect with others while offering peace of mind and personal time for their caregivers. Vitality offers caregivers some time off to shop, run errands, share time with a friend or just rest. Meanwhile, it hosts their loved ones, offering socialization, brain-stimulating activities, music, art and a wholesome lunch in the care of a qualified director and specially trained volunteers. If you can or know of someone who could benefit from this program, or if you would like to be a volunteer to help in a fun and exciting environment, Vitality Respite Center is the place for you.

Vitality Respite Center is open to guests on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feel free to contact Terri Hartney, program director, at 813-689-6849, option 5, or email at vitality@saumc.net.

Yoga In The Garden At Kerby’s Nursery

Plants and yoga go together like health and wellness, so join Kerby’s Nursery for Yoga in the Garden. Keystone Yoga presents a yoga class at Kerby’s Nursery, located at 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner, on the first Saturday of each month at 9:30 a.m. First-time yogis are welcome. At the class, participants will receive a coupon for Kerby’s Nursery as well as a complimentary plant to help attendees on their wellness journey. After the class, Spellbound Sourdough will be on-site with delicious breads and treats for purchase.

Visit https://shop.kerbysnursery.com/ for details and tickets.