Avelo Airlines celebrates its one-year anniversary at Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL) and takes flight to Long Island, New York, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between LAL and these two destinations.

Avelo will operate these routes twice a week utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Affordable one-way fares start at $39. Travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “It’s our one-year anniversary in Lakeland as we continue to Inspire Travel with two new routes to Long Island and Grand Rapids. These routes expand Avelo’s affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliable air service introduced to the Central Florida region in June 2024. As the only airline offering nonstop service to these destinations from LAL, we are making it more convenient and affordable for our Central Florida Customers to enjoy seven popular vacation destinations.”

Flights to New York/Long Island via Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) began on June 12, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Grand Rapids via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) began on June 13, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays.

To celebrate one year in Lakeland, Avelo provided customers aboard the inaugural flight to Grand Rapids with a free ticket to Grand Rapids Public Museum, featuring an exhibit of the largest collection of Detroit Tigers autographed baseballs. The gifts were Avelo’s way of showing its appreciation to Lakeland customers and the new connection between Michigan and Central Florida.

Growing Avelo in Central Florida

Conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando, LAL offers travelers a refreshingly small, easy and fast alternative airport experience to the much larger and busier airports in the region. LAL’s location along the I-4 corridor makes it the most travel-friendly gateway to and from Central Florida.

Avelo established operations at LAL as part of its regional Central Florida base in October 2024. The airline initially positioned one Boeing Next-Generation 737 at LAL, with plans to grow in the future. To support its base extension, the airline continues to create more jobs in Central Florida aviation for individuals at all stages of their career, including pilots, flight attendants, ground services, customer support and more.

Avelo serves seven nonstop destinations from LAL: Grand Rapids (GRR); Nashville, Tennessee (BNA); New Haven, Connecticut (HVN); New York/Long Island (ISP); Philadelphia/Delaware Valley, Pennsylvania (ILG); Rochester, New York (ROC); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU).

America’s Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 7 million customers on over 57,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 53 cities spanning 21 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Visit www.aveloair.com.