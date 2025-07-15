By Alisa Gershman

There are so many local talents hidden within our communities. Camille Metcalf is one of those people. Writing under the pen name Libby Tanner, which incorporates aspects of her first and maiden name, she recently put out a new book titled Better Than Gelato. It is the first in a series about summer fun and romance.

Even though she doesn’t come from a creative writing field, Metcalf always had a narrative side to her. Studying public relations in college, she knew she wanted to experience life at its fullest while also staying safe. At the end of her freshman year, she took up the offer to become a nanny for a family in Milan, wanting to throw herself into a new and exciting chapter of life.

While she was there, she met wonderful friends, visited so many stunning countries and fell in love. She never expected to have such a headover-heels romance while abroad, mentioning that “he was American, which [was] incredibly embarrassing when you’re living in a country full of charming Italian men.” Her life and stories became the basis for her romcom novel, one that she felt could resonate with others that read it.

The first book in the Ciao Bella series follows starry-eyed Juliet Evans, who works as a nanny to a bratty 6-year-old from the Rossi family in Milan. Metcalf described the main character’s journey as an “incredibly exciting and stressful time of your life when you’re making the big decisions — where to live, what to study in school, who to date, where to work — that will determine the rest of your life.” She hopes that her readers can find something to connect with Juliet that they see in their own lives, or maybe something to reminisce on from their past.

Metcalf is also preparing to release two other books, Bigger Than Versace and Brighter Than Times Square, which follow the Rossi family throughout. She is grateful to be able to follow her passion as an author and know that her family will support her no matter what. Sharing her life on paper is one of the greatest gifts she could have in life, and she is excited for others to share their love for the story as well.

For more information on the books and release dates, visit www.libbytannerauthor.com.