By Michaela Galligan

Chuck’s Natural Fields Market stores, staples of the Western Hillsborough County area, are celebrating important anniversaries this year. The original Temple Terrace location, now at Victorian Village, is in its 33rd year, and the Brandon location is in its 27th. The August and September anniversaries mark decades of providing natural and health-focused products to customers.

Chuck Homuth grew up on a small farm in Minnesota, eventually moving to Florida in the late 1980s. He became a certified nutritional counselor in 1990 and recognized the need for access to organic and healthy foods in the area.

“We became pioneers in this business model,” said Homuth. “We were the original local business to bring people healthy products through produce, vitamins and other good things.”

Homuth opened Chuck’s Natural Fields Market in 1992 to provide those in the Greater Temple Terrace area access to these products, later expanding to its Brandon location in 1998. He trains employees with the knowledge he gained as a nutrition counselor, ensuring every customer is helped to the best of their ability.

On top of supporting local customers’ health and wellness goals, the stores also support other local businesses.

“We place a lot of emphasis on buying from local vendors,” said Homuth. “There is so much importance in supporting other vendors that have high-quality products with similar missions as yours.”

The stores carry lots of products that are health-centered from the Tampa Bay area. One great brand is Sami’s Bakery, which offers a wide range of gluten-free and low-carb options.

Each store also offers a restaurant and a taphouse bar, becoming the first non-GMO organic cafes in the area. The stores explained that whether customers are shopping or dining with them, they are sharing in Homuth’s lifelong vision of creating a community that thrives on an abundance of health.

As Chuck’s Natural Field’s Market stores enter their 33rd and 27th year, they have a lot to be proud of, from business expansion and growth to staying true to their mission.

“There have been a fair share of milestones and challenges along the way,” said Homuth. “I am proud we can say we have stayed in business this long and support the community.”

The Temple Terrace location can be found at 6870 E. Fowler Ave., and the Brandon location is at 114 N. Kings Ave.