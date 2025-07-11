Graze Craze Charcuterie Boards & Boxes Opens In Brandon

Graze Craze Charcuterie Boards & Boxes, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 101, marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on May 16 with the Central Hillsborough County and Valrico/FishHawk chambers of commerce. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie boards and boxes brimming with premium meats, gourmet cheeses, house-made hummus, vibrant jams and garden-fresh produce. No matter what the occasion, Graze Craze will turn your event into an elevated experience.

Graze Craze’s mission is to bring people together through the art of charcuterie, and it is committed to serving its community, supporting local causes and creating opportunities that enrich the lives of those around it.

For more information and menu options, visit its website, www.grazecraze.com/brandon-fl, or call 813-692-9230.

Pink’s Windows

Pink’s Windows East Tampa Bay is owned by Maria Hart and was founded on the idea of world-class service at a fair price. It takes pride in its work, no matter the project. Whether it is cleaning your windows, cleaning your gutter, power washing your walkways or giving your home a chemical free soft wash, it will always make a point of treating your property — and your time — with the utmost respect. And Pink’s won’t quit until it gets the job done right.

For more information, call 813-640-0892 or visit its website at https://pinkswindows.com/east-tampa-bay.

Himes Breakfast House Expands With Two New Locations

Himes Breakfast House, a locally owned eatery that first opened on Himes Avenue in Tampa in 2021, has expanded with two new locations.

A second location launched in early 2025 at 312 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. A third location is set to open in mid-July at 11220 Sullivan St. in Riverview’s Winthrop Plaza. Known for large portions, fresh ingredients and affordable pricing, Himes serves breakfast and lunch in a fast, friendly setting.

Find out more at www.himesbreakfasthouse.com or follow @himesbreakfasthouse on social media.

Dave & Buster’s Celebrates Grand Reopening

On May 9, the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce marked the grand reopening of Dave & Buster’s at 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The updated venue features a new look, improved food offerings, innovative games and fresh activities designed for friends, families and coworkers to connect.

To learn more, visit www.daveandbusters.com.





Magnolia Soap And Bath Company Valrico Now Open

Magnolia Soap and Bath Company is a Southern-rooted brand dedicated to redefining clean living through handcrafted, plant-based bath and body products. It recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Founded on the belief that personal care should be both effective and safe, Magnolia offers a vibrant line of soaps, bath bombs, body butters, sugar scrubs, soy candles and laundry detergents — all made in-house using naturally derived ingredients. The store also hosts private parties, birthday celebrations and DIY events, where guests can create custom products in a relaxed, hands-on setting.

Magnolia Bath and Soap Company is located at 3432 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at www.mymagnoliasoap.com/lithia for more information.