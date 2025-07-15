North Star Consulting Offers Career Consulting For Students

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career consulting for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., who has more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to serve the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning. Services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume writing, cover letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path so they can reach their goals successfully.

Follow your true north and reach for the stars. Call North Star Consulting today to schedule a consultation at 813-315-5214. Its office is located at 1721 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com.





American Institute Of Legal Counsel Announces Client Satisfaction List Selection

The American Institute of Legal Counsel is pleased to announce that Brian M. Giddings, Esq., founder of Giddings Law Group has made its 2025 list for client satisfaction for personal injury. The American Institute serves as a free, publicly accessible directory designed to help consumers identify attorneys and law firms in their area. Selection for inclusion is based on American Institute’s independent process and criteria, which considers factors such as publicly available information, client feedback and professional reputation.

Giddings Law Group is located at 519 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. B, in Brandon. For more information, call 813-830-8284 or visit https://giddingslawgroup.com/.





Graze Craze Charcuterie Boards & Boxes Opens In Brandon

Graze Craze Charcuterie Boards & Boxes, located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 101, marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on May 16 with the Central Hillsborough County and Valrico/FishHawk chambers of commerce. Graze Craze offers handcrafted charcuterie boards and boxes brimming with premium meats, gourmet cheeses, house-made hummus, vibrant jams and garden-fresh produce. No matter what the occasion, Graze Craze will turn your event into an elevated experience.

Graze Craze’s mission is to bring people together through the art of charcuterie, and it is committed to serving its community, supporting local causes and creating opportunities that enrich the lives of those around it.

For more information and menu options, visit its website, www.grazecraze.com/brandon-fl, or call 813-692-9230.





Magnolia Soap And Bath Company Valrico Now Open

Magnolia Soap and Bath Company is a Southern-rooted brand dedicated to redefining clean living through handcrafted, plant-based bath and body products. It recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Founded on the belief that personal care should be both effective and safe, Magnolia offers a vibrant line of soaps, bath bombs, body butters, sugar scrubs, soy candles and laundry detergents — all made in-house using naturally derived ingredients. The store also hosts private parties, birthday celebrations and DIY events, where guests can create custom products in a relaxed, hands-on setting.

Magnolia Bath and Soap Company is located at 3432 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at www.mymagnoliasoap.com/lithia for more information.

Pink’s Windows

Pink’s Windows East Tampa Bay is owned by Maria Hart and was founded on the idea of world-class service at a fair price. It takes pride in its work, no matter the project. Whether it is cleaning your windows, cleaning your gutter, power washing your walkways or giving your home a chemical free soft wash, it will always make a point of treating your property — and your time — with the utmost respect. And Pink’s won’t quit until it gets the job done right.

For more information, call 813-640-0892 or visit its website at https://pinkswindows.com/east-tampa-bay.

Lucky Lauren Charters

Captain Carl Snodgrass of Lucky Lauren Charters believes that he has the best office ever, and he is inviting you to join him out on the beautiful waters of Tampa Bay. Everything is provided for you to enjoy a fantastic day of fishing out on the water, just bring whatever you would like to eat and drink — a cooler is even provided for you. Any legal-to-keep and good-to-eat fish will be cleaned for you to take home and eat.

Visit its website at www.fishingchartersruskin.com for more information and to book your fishing charter.

Marlin James Partners With Lennox To Provide A New HVAC To Homeowners In Need

Nominations for Feel The Love 2025 are now open. Marlin James is once again partnering with Lennox to provide a new HVAC system to someone in need. Last year, five local residents/families were awarded new units through this partnership. Nationally, Lennox dealers installed more than 2,700 high-efficiency HVAC systems in 2024.

To nominate a deserving homeowner, please visit www.feelthelove.com and put ‘Marlin James Air’ in the box that asks for local dealers. The deadline for submission is Sunday, August 31. Units will be installed in early October.

For additional questions, email carlena@marlinjames.com.