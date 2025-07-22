The Congressional Veteran Commendation (CVC) is a nominations-based program intended to recognize the exceptional military and community service of veterans residing in Florida’s 16th Congressional District.

An independent panel of judges comprised of veterans and community leaders will review completed applications and determine finalists.

The winners of the CVC will receive a congressional certificate in recognition of their outstanding service during a ceremony coordinated by the Office of Congressman Buchanan. Congressman Vern Buchanan will also recognize the achievements in the Congressional Record.

Eligibility requirements:

Veterans must currently reside in the 16th Congressional District of Florida. You can verify this information by using the ‘Find Your Representative’ service.

Nominees must have served honorably in or retired from an active or reserve component of the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans must have not previously received the Congressional Veteran Commendation.

Nominations should include a completed nomination form that leaves contact information and a statement on why the individual should be nominated.

The 2025 nomination period is now open. Nomination period will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 1.

To nominate a veteran, please use this link, or visit https://buchanan.house.gov/congressional-veteran-commendation.