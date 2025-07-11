Gannon University’s Occupational Therapy Doctorate (OTD) program at its Ruskin campus has been granted a full 10-year accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE), solidifying its position among the state’s top occupational therapy programs.

The renewal follows an on-site evaluation conducted in February and marks a significant milestone since the program’s initial accreditation in 2018. The Ruskin-based OTD program is now one of just seven occupational therapy doctorate programs in Florida to hold full accreditation from ACOTE.

“Our OTD program in Ruskin continues to uphold Gannon University’s standards of excellence,” said Kimberly Cavanagh, DHSc, PA-C, dean of the Morosky College of Health Professions and Sciences. “This continued accreditation status from ACOTE certifies that our program is of the highest quality and instills in our students the principles of innovation, collaboration, inclusion and integrity.”

Designed as a comprehensive bachelor’s to doctorate pathway, Gannon’s entry-level OTD program offers students hands-on experience with clients of all ages, preparing them to support individuals facing challenges with everyday activities or at risk of losing independence. ACOTE’s evaluation highlighted the program’s strengths, praising its “highly cohesive and passionate faculty who is readily available and responsive to student needs” as well as “its success in growing community partnerships and collaborative relationships.”

“One thing that truly sets our program apart is our unique approach to fieldwork placements,” said Dianna Lunsford, OTD, MEd, OTR/L, CHT, professor and director of the OTD program at Gannon’s Ruskin campus. “We design diverse, student-driven fieldwork experiences that align with classroom learning, equipping students to confidently empower individuals from all backgrounds. It’s not only transformative for their education — it’s a meaningful way to give back to the community.”

ACOTE is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as the primary accrediting body for occupational therapy education. Accreditation ensures graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the national certification exam administered by the National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT).

For more information on Gannon’s OTD program in Ruskin, visit www.gannon.edu.

About Gannon University

Gannon University is a Catholic, diocesan institution with campuses in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Ruskin. Serving more than 4,700 students, Gannon offers a range of associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs through both online and traditional formats. The university is committed to an educational experience grounded in faith, leadership, inclusiveness and social responsibility.