‘Service Above Self’ is something that Liz Brewer takes very seriously. She is the CEO of the Angel Foundation FL, has been a member of the Brandon Rotary Club since 2018 and has served as the club administrator for the past three years. She had also been the club’s president-elect for the past year before becoming its president on June 26.

“Our Rotary club was formed in 1961 and only one other time has there been a woman president,” Brewer said. “I will be the second woman president in the club’s long history. I’m honored that I have been chosen. The previous six past presidents make the recommendation for the new president. To be nominated for this position means a lot to me.”

Rotary is where neighbors, friends and problem-solvers share ideas, join leaders and take action to create lasting change. Locally, Brandon Rotary is part of Rotary District 6890. Globally, the club is part of a network of 1.2 million members and more than 35,000 clubs around the world.

“We take action locally and globally,” Brewer said. “Each day, our members pour their passion, integrity and intelligence into completing projects that have a lasting impact.”

Rotary clubs produce 16 million volunteer hours each year. No challenge is too big for the club. For more than 110 years, rotaries have bridged cultures and connected continents to champion peace, fight illiteracy and poverty, promote clean water and sanitation, and fight disease.

“Since we began our polio eradication efforts in 1987, Rotary clubs like ours around the world have caused 2.5 billion children to be immunized against polio,” Brewer said. “We also work very hard for our local charities as well.”

Brewer doesn’t want to make any changes to the club because it runs very smoothly.

“I want to continue to inspire our club members to keep doing the amazing work they have been doing all these years,” Brewer said. “I do want to get more engagement within the club and educate them on better ways to serve as Rotarians.”

If you ask Brewer what her favorite part of being a Rotary club member is, she will tell you it’s her fellow club members.

“For me, it’s the fact I get to see these great people who truly have a servant’s heart every week,” Brewer said. “Once a week, we get together and have lunch, in addition to hearing inspiring speakers. I walk out of our meeting each week feeling inspired … to keep doing good in our community.”

If you would like to learn more about the Brandon Rotary Club, you can visit its website page at www.brandonrotary.org. The club meets every Tuesday at 12 Noon at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.