The MIELKE Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to uplifting foster children and families in need, continues to leave a lasting impact through its ever-growing charitable programs and fundraising initiatives. Since its founding in 2017, the organization has provided vital financial support and hosted engaging events aimed at enriching the lives of children navigating the challenges of the foster care system.

Launched with a clear and powerful mission — to improve the lives of foster children — the foundation has steadily expanded its reach and influence.

“Thanks to our unwavering supporters, that mission has grown into something truly impactful — enhancing quality of life, raising awareness for adoption, building homes, awarding scholarships and creating job opportunities for those aging out of care,” said Dana Pope, vice president of human resources and communications at MIELKE Holdings.

Among its hallmark programs is the beloved annual Casting for Kids Charity Fishing Tournament. Now a mainstay in the Tampa Bay area, the tournament raises essential funds for organizations supporting foster youth while forging meaningful connections among community leaders, families and advocates. The event pairs business professionals, generous sponsors and seasoned anglers with top captains for a weekend that blends outdoor adventure with heartfelt purpose.

“What started as taking kids fishing has evolved into meaningful, life-changing connections,” said Pope. “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our supporters, who have helped us raise over $200,000 this year — bringing our total to more than $1.2 million in support of children in the foster system and beyond.”

This year’s eighth annual Casting for Kids event, held from May 2-3, featured a festive welcome party at The Floridian Social, followed by a spirited fishing competition at The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club in downtown St. Petersburg. Many gathered to celebrate, compete and unite around a shared cause.

The MIELKE Foundation continues to welcome involvement from individuals and businesses alike. Whether through sponsorships, donations or volunteer opportunities, there are countless ways to make an impact. For updates and ways to get involved, visit https://mielkefoundation.org/ or follow the foundation on Facebook.