“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit. I myself am convinced, my brothers and sisters, that you yourselves are full of goodness, filled with knowledge and competent to instruct one another,” (Romans 15:13-14).

This past Sunday was as close to perfect as days get. A good walk with Max Retriever while the coffee makes; relaxed breakfast with Rebekah; a stroll down the street for church; lemonade on the lawn after; lunch with good people we love; a round of golf where the temps push maybe 75 degrees; dinner and a quiet evening together; then another good walk with Max before finishing up an interesting novel and falling asleep in our beautiful new home.

Church was especially poignant because it was Rebekah’s last time in the pulpit here (another attempt at retirement!). God’s love is so very much in evidence, and we enjoyed worship “in spirit and in truth.”

Rebekah, of course, preached her heart out, and I don’t care who brings the message and what kind of crowds attend, but there is nobody anywhere who brings more authenticity and integrity and joy to the way they deliver the good news than her.

I was asked to share the children’s message, and even though most of our kids were at the beach for Memorial Day, one little girl was brave enough to join me on the chancel steps. And she did beautifully, offering exactly the kind of answers I was hoping for.

Rebekah had everyone raise their hands with her at the benediction, so we were all blessing one another. It was a visual representation of what is already happening, every week and every day, the mutual blessing of affirming community.

Like I said, a picture-perfect day. So, I conclude this post with the following truth from John. “Out of [God’s] fullness we have all received grace in place of grace already given,” (John 1:16).

Such truth; such light; such hope; such love. — DEREK