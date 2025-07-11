When it comes to primary care, patients deserve more than just checkups and prescriptions — they deserve a partner in health. At AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Riverview, patients receive compassionate, expert care grounded in whole-person health. Its expert team of primary care providers are committed to building long-term relationships, making them a trusted choice for families in the Riverview community.

Choosing a primary care provider is one of the most important health decisions a person can make. At AdventHealth Family Medicine at Riverview, patients benefit from a comprehensive, personalized approach to wellness that goes beyond simply treating symptoms. From preventive screenings and chronic disease management to lifestyle counseling and mental health support, the care provided is as thorough as it is thoughtful.

Evelyn Exposito Gonzalez, M.D., one of the physicians at the practice, emphasized the importance of prevention.

“Annual physicals are a key part of staying ahead of potential health concerns,” said Dr. Exposito. “They allow us to detect early signs of illness, monitor existing conditions and develop plans to keep our patients healthy year-round.”

Annual physicals are important because they help detect potential health issues early, often before symptoms appear. Regular check-ups allow physicians to monitor vital signs, perform screenings and provide preventative care, leading to better long-term health outcomes and more effective treatment options.

This emphasis on prevention is just one way the Riverview team prioritizes the well-being of every individual who walks through their doors. The practice takes pride in providing care that’s not only medically sound but also deeply personal. Patients aren’t just seen — they’re heard, understood and supported in every aspect of their health journey.

Margarette Lespinasse, APRN, captured the heart of the practice’s mission: “We focus on providing whole-person care because we believe that the best primary care experience comes from treating the mind, body, and spirit together,” she explained. “It’s about truly knowing our patients and being there for every step of their health journey.”

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 813-533-7978. The office is located at 13007 Summerfield Square Dr. in Riverview and is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m.