By Alisa Gershman

There are many local businesses in the FishHawk area that try to help and support families in whatever they may be going through. One of those in particular is the Angel Foundation FL, founded by CEO Liz Brewer.

She started the foundation in 2006 shortly after her father passed away from stage-four lung cancer. Brewer realized how much support she gained from her friends and family during those difficult times and wondered what it must be like for people in similar situations who may not have the kind of support she did.

Thus, the Angel Foundation FL aims to “match families with local businesses to meet their practical needs, such as car, appliance and home repairs, … so they can focus on healing.” It also aids in paying electric, water and other bills and even provides gift cards for necessities to families that may need financial support.

Brewer said that the foundation’s main goal is to “serve 50 families each year and keep them on the road to self-sufficiency.” This allows them to not only receive help during hard times but also continue to further help themselves once they have healed. Volunteers meet with the families to discuss their needs, and they may receive support within as little as 24 hours. They also run the Angel Gift Shop at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where 100 percent of the proceeds go back to the foundation.

This year, the Angel Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Evening of Hope Gala, which is its largest fundraiser of the year. The event raises funds for families who are a part of the Angel program and allows for more businesses to get involved/support local ‘angels.’ It will be on Friday, October 3, from 7-10 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

During the event, guests listen to testimonies given by families who have been benefited by the Angel Foundation so they can learn about the impact it makes on individuals throughout the community. This year’s theme is ‘Black, White and Bling’ and includes activities such as a silent auction and live entertainment.

The Angel Foundation FL is looking for more Angel team members to help support its cause. For those interested, more information can be found on its website at https://angelfoundationfl.com/evening-of-hope-gala/.