Esther and Wayne Devilbiss met in Maryland, where Esther worked at the Top Hat diner. They both worked for Penguin Random House for more than 20 years, lived in Sneads and now live in Plant City with their son and his fiancé.

They recently celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 11. In attendance were their family and all their friends at the Plant City Adult Day Care Center. To honor the couple, the day care staff hosted an anniversary party that included the couple renewing their vows as clients, family and friends looked on. The celebration included poetry reading, special tributes, piano tunes, celebratory cake and a slide show featuring the happy couple through the years.

“The staff at the adult day care center felt deeply honored and genuinely excited to help plan the couple’s 59th anniversary celebration,” said Remona Singleton, Hillsborough County Aging Services general manager. “Planning the celebration became a labor of love. There was joy in every small detail, from arranging a bouquet to making a slide show presentation from the couple’s old photos, to decorating the center. Everyone pitched in. For the staff, it was about honoring a love story they had the privilege to witness each day at the center.”

The couple credited patience, communication and compromise for their marital bliss.

“If you have a disagreement, leave it in the room and walk away,” Esther said, “then go back and talk it through when you aren’t angry.”

The couple expressed appreciation to the Plant City Adult Day Care Center staff and clients for their warmth, support and friendship.

“It’s the best place that I’ve ever been,” said Wayne.

At the adult day care center, the couple finds a comforting rhythm to their days filled with socialization, activities and a sense of belonging. They eat together at a round table with other participants, trading stories about family, weather or memories from long ago.

In the afternoons, the couple take part in music sessions, sing-alongs or creative expressions. By the time they leave the center for the day, they’re smiling, feeling fulfilled, with stories to tell on the ride home.

“You really see the love they have for each other,” said Jane Darrow, their son’s fiancé. “They are like salt and pepper. You can’t have one without the other.”

Along with the Plant City Adult Day Care, Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a total of four adult day care centers throughout the county that provide social activities, wellness support and a sense of connection for older adults.

To learn more about Aging Services and available programs across the county, visit https://hcfl.gov/aging.