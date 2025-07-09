Central Florida families will once again have the chance to enjoy one of the state’s most iconic destinations for free this summer, thanks to the return of Wawa Summer Fun Days at Bok Tower Gardens.

Through a generous partnership with Wawa, visitors can enjoy free admission on the last Thursday and Friday of each month from now through August. This year’s dates include July 24-25 and August 28- 29, with free access available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The popular program, which began in 2021 and expanded in 2022, has already welcomed more than 12,000 guests through its complimentary admission initiative. However, due to high demand and capacity limitations, advance registration is required, and each registration is limited to four guests. All attendees must have a ticket to enter.

Located at 1151 Tower Blvd. in Lake Wales, Bok Tower Gardens offers an immersive experience for visitors of all ages, featuring lush gardens, nature trails, educational exhibits and cultural activities.

In addition to exploring the gardens during Wawa Summer Fun Days, guests can also enjoy:

The Singing Tower carillon concerts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily, with additional short selections played throughout the day.

El Retiro historic mansion, a restored 1930s Mediterranean-style estate open for docent-led tours (additional fee required; closed on Mondays).

The Children’s Solar Art Printing Workshop on Saturday, August 2, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon, where kids can create unique sun-powered art using natural materials.

The Beginner Watercolor Art Class: Great Blue Heron on Saturday, July 26, from 12 Noon-3 p.m., led by artist Kelly Quinn (materials included).

Regular garden admission is typically $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-17 and free for kids under 5. But thanks to Wawa, the Summer Fun Days give families a cost-free way to experience the serene beauty and cultural richness of this historic site.

To register or learn more about Bok Tower Gardens and its events, visit https://boktowergardens.org.