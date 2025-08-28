All aboard for a season of festive family fun! The Florida Railroad Museum is gearing up for two of its most popular annual events — the Pumpkin Patch Express and the North Pole Express — offering unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.

Pumpkin Patch Express — October 18-19 and 25-26

Kicking off the fall festivities, the Pumpkin Patch Express returns for two weekends in October. Families can enjoy a two-and-a-half-hour seasonal celebration that includes a scenic train ride, a hayride, a centipede ride, games, crafts and more.

Trains depart at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, October 18-19 and 25-26. Each child receives a small pumpkin to take home, and food will be available for purchase at the event site.

“This is one of our favorite traditions,” said a museum spokesperson. “It’s all about making memories with your family in a fun, relaxed setting.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.frrm.org, and early booking is recommended — especially for museum members, who receive early access and discounts on select events.

North Pole Express — November 28 through December 22

Then in late November, the magic of the holidays rolls into town with the much-anticipated North Pole Express. This three-and-a-half-hour holiday experience includes a 35-minute train ride from Parrish to a special North Pole station, where Santa awaits to greet each child personally.

Upon arrival, guests will enjoy festive entertainment, campfires, activities, and unlimited hot chocolate and cookies — all included with every ticket. Santa will also give each child a special holiday gift.

Dates of Operation: Friday to Sunday, November 28-30; Wednesday to Sunday, December 3-7 and 10-14; and Wednesday to Monday, December 17-22.

Seating options include open air, coach, first class and a private caboose experience that accommodates up to 16 guests. Each caboose comes equipped with tables, restrooms, fans and a museum host to assist with boarding and safety.

Tickets for the North Pole Express can be purchased online, by phone at 941-776-0906 or at the Parrish ticket office. Online and phone reservations incur a 6 percent service fee, and prices vary based on age, seating class and date.

Join the FRRM Family

Want early access and discounts to these events? Consider becoming a museum member. Membership perks include free Willow Express train rides, 50 percent off select special events, half-price locomotive cab rides (once per year) and early access to Pumpkin Patch Express and North Pole Express tickets. Sign up at www.frrm.org or by calling the ticket office during business hours.

Whether you’re picking pumpkins or sipping cocoa with Santa, the Florida Railroad Museum invites you to step aboard and make some magical memories this season.