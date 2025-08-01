The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce has officially opened applications for its 2025–2026 Leadership Brandon class, a premier civic engagement and leadership development initiative that has been shaping local leaders since 1985.

Spanning nine months from September to May, the program offers participants exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to key institutions and organizations across the Greater Tampa Bay area. From economic development and education to law enforcement, health and infrastructure, each month features a focused ‘Leadership Development Day’ held on the third Thursday.

Geared toward emerging and established professionals alike, the program emphasizes personal growth, community awareness and service. Past participants have included small business owners, nonprofit leaders, mid-level managers and entrepreneurs from Brandon, Riverview, Seffner and Valrico.

A major feature of the program is the Legacy Project, a class-led initiative that supports a local nonprofit with a longterm community impact. Participants also contribute to a monthly nonprofit spotlight, helping address the immediate needs of local organizations.

Dylan Chadwell, a current member of the Class of 2025 and director at The Regent, called the program a transformative experience.

“For me, Leadership Brandon provided the insight, experiences and tools I needed to refine my strengths and better serve my community. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many inspiring colleagues and leaders in our area. If you’re even considering it, I urge you to take the leap — you absolutely won’t regret it,” said Chadwell.

The program curriculum includes training in DiSC behavioral styles and emotional intelligence, helping participants better understand workplace dynamics and communication. It also includes two retreat days, a two-day visit to Tallahassee in February, a fundraiser in March and a graduation in May.

Tuition covers transportation, meals, a branded shirt and name tag, program materials and exclusive access to some of the region’s most influential institutions. Payment plans are available.

Applications are due by Friday, August 22. Those interested in making a difference while growing personally and professionally are encouraged to apply.

To learn more or submit an application, visit www.brandonchamber.com.

Are you ready to step up, give back and be part of something bigger? The Class of 2026 is forming now.