“Let the peace that comes from Christ rule in your hearts. For as members of one body you are called to live in peace. And always be thankful,” (Colossians 3:15).

I don’t mean to sound overly dramatic, but having the grandchildren with us in church is a dream come true.

It is always good to be in worship. But in July, having David, Beks and Geoffrey in our pew, we experienced an extra measure of grace.

Then, a series of phrases used during the service really got my attention. Here they are:

“Christ calls us out of our distractions and into his grace.”

“When we confess, God forgives.”

“When we are lost in the noise, Jesus offers peace.”

Life is noisy, and we can absolutely get lost in the middle of it all. It is not just distractions; it is disappointments, it is being overwhelmed, it is pressure, it is the sense that we are not in control, it is our concern about where it is all leading, it is our lack of faith. But Jesus calls us into his grace.

This is hugely important. But it is also counter-intuitive for us as human beings steeped in anxiety and in unbelief.

I have a favorite story from Rebekah that helps here. She was approached at a presbytery (district) meeting one day by a cynical minister who was dismissive of her positive, Christ-centered outlook. “Your problem is that you are naive,” he said. “When you gain some experience, you will change your tune.”

She already had many more years experience in leadership than he had, via a series of pastorates at once both challenging and affirming beyond our dreams. She looked at him quizzically then offered the following rejoinder.

“I don’t think the word is naive,” she said. “After more than 30 years of ministry, I can say that I believe. I believe in Jesus, I believe in God’s promises, I believe that ‘my redeemer is faithful and true.’”

“For I know that my Redeemer lives, and He shall stand at last on the earth,” (Job 19:23).

Faithful. True. Redeemer. We are all called into his grace. — DEREK