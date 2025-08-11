Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa Inc. (CDC of Tampa) creates opportunities for people to build prosperous futures and vibrant communities. It creates opportunities by deploying comprehensive community development strategies that connect workforce development, housing and real estate with education, resident leadership and community safety to drive economic prosperity.

Founded in 1992, CDC of Tampa has built a proven track record of reducing disparities for people and communities throughout Tampa, Hillsborough County and beyond.

The CDC of Tampa currently has a Home Buyer Club program that equips families with the resources, skills and support needed for lasting homeownership success. By fostering meaningful community connections, teaching practical skills and encouraging responsible homeownership, this initiative strengthens families and contributes to sustainable, thriving communities while empowering generations to flourish.

“We have been building affordable housing for more than 25 years,” said Vanessa McCleary of CDC Tampa. “One of the issues that came up when working with new home buyers, there is a transition from being a renter to a homeowner. We were getting numerous phone calls asking up for help with new homeowner issues, so the Home Buyer Club was created to offer various classes that provide help with some of the challenges our clients had.”

The Home Buyer Club offers several classes. Affordable Housing Showcase explores the possibilities of affordable homeownership. Budgeting for Homeownership dives into the differences between renting and owning, offering strategies to manage your budget and avoid pitfalls like credit card debt when offers flood your mailbox. H.O.A. for Good provides insight into their roles, benefits and potential drawbacks, helping homeowners navigate them with confidence. Disaster Preparedness safeguards homeowners’ homes in Florida’s storm-prone climate. Homeowners will learn proactive measures to protect their property, respond effectively to damage and recover quickly to secure their investment.

“Our hope with these classes is to empower new homeowners with knowledge and take the first step toward homeownership and financial security,” McCleary said.

Visit its website at www.cdcoftampa.org or call 813-231-4362. The CDC of Tampa is at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center, located at 1907 E. Hillsborough Ave., Ste. 100, in Tampa.