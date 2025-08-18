Construction is now underway on the highly anticipated Hammock Bay community in Apollo Beach. General contractor RIPA & Associates has teams on-site working on what is poised to be one of the last new luxury waterfront communities available on the scenic Tampa Bay.

Initial construction activity at Hammock Bay is focusing on enhancing the community’s seawall and preliminary site work in advance of infrastructure installation. Finished homesites are slated for delivery by the end of 2025.

Hammock Bay is a development by Impact Properties, a company with over 40 years of real estate development experience in creating successful landmark properties throughout Florida. Nestled along 16 acres of Apollo Beach coastline, this boutique community will offer just 47 expansive homesites, each with a private boat dock and impressive waterfront views.

Designed as a secluded sanctuary with gated entry, Hammock Bay will feature both custom and predesigned residences that showcase a consistent modern architectural elegance and high-end finishes, distinguishing it from older mixed-style waterfront communities in the local area.

Renowned for its elevated boating lifestyle, Hammock Bay’s setting in Apollo Beach is removed from the congestion of the Tampa Bay area yet close to dining, shopping, schools, health care and other conveniences. Hammock Bay is only 10 miles from Tampa, 12 miles from St. Petersburg and 16 miles from the scenic Skyway Bridge.

Hammock Bay has already seen remarkable interest since the community was announced, with 50 percent of homesites reserved by buyers eager to claim a piece of this exceptional waterfront lifestyle. The community promises not only luxury but also unparalleled access to the water, with each residence featuring a private dock and direct entry to Tampa Bay’s waterways.

Waterfront homesites are now available from the $600s at Hammock Bay. Homes will range from 3,500 to more than 7,500 square feet, with prices for home lot packages starting at around $1.8 million and reaching up to $10 million. In addition to stunning design, homes at Hammock Bay will be built above industry standards to withstand Florida’s unique coastal challenges, ensuring long-term security and peace of mind.

Additional information is available by visiting https://livehammockbay.com/ or calling 813-535-5254.