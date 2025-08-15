When local high school graduates Lauren and Steven Keys opened their college tutoring business, CramBetter, in the fall of 2023, they offered premed and engineering undergraduates help with five notoriously difficult math and science classes, including calculus and physics.

Thanks to a combination of high instructional quality, 24-hour service and a low price point of $40 per month, CramBetter has exploded in popularity among both students and parents — particularly at the University of South Florida (USF) and the University of Central Florida (UCF).

According to Kyle Kosuda, an engineering major at UCF, “CramBetter has been really really helpful for Physics 1 at UCF. I’ve been struggling in my class with a new professor, but with CramBetter, I was able to actually learn and grasp the topics. Had I not had access to CramBetter, I’m really not too sure my grade would look the way it does currently.”

The company now boasts coverage of 17 different math and science courses between USF and UCF campuses and also serves other schools like Florida State University, University of Georgia, Clemson University and Auburn University. Most recently, the tutoring service has added support for both general and organic chemistry.

When students register on CramBetter’s website, they gain instant access to a collection of tailored study guides and short explanation videos intended to make tough topics more approachable. CramBetter also provides practice exams designed to look like real USF and UCF tests, along with video solutions to every problem, which are recorded by expert tutors.

CramBetter’s USF and UCF tutors are native English speakers and seasoned educators, each having a master’s degree or higher in their field and a minimum of eight years of teaching experience. Students can ask their tutors questions directly via CramBetter’s online platform 24 hours a day.

In spite of its name, CramBetter recommends that students register as early in the semester as possible, using the service to study an hour or two each week instead of waiting to sign up the night before their tests. With a new semester fast approaching, it’s worth considering for anyone with physics, calculus or chemistry lectures on their upcoming class schedule.

For more information about CramBetter tutoring at USF, UCF and other schools, visit its website at https://crambetter.com/.