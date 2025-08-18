North Star Consulting Offers Career Consulting For Students

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career consulting for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., who has more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to serve the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning.

Services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume writing, cover letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path so they can reach their goals successfully.

Follow your true north and reach for the stars. Call North Star Consulting today to schedule a consultation at 813-315-5214. Its office is located at 1721 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com.

Meister Law Group LLC

Meister Law Group LLC offers expertise in all aspects of family law, with emphasis on adoption law and dependency cases throughout Florida’s Southshore area and beyond. For all of your family needs, including, but not limited to, expert adoption and advocacy services, Meister Law Group is here for you. Meister Law Group advocates for your family, whatever that dynamic may look like. There is no situation too complex for it. Meister Law Group is faith-based and operates with unmatched integrity.

It is located at 13131 Kings Lake Dr., Ste. 103, in Gibsonton, and it looks forward to guiding your family through growth and change. For more information, visit its website at www.meisterlawgroup.com.

Alaska Travel Seminar

Cruise Planners is hosting an Alaskan Travel seminar on Thursday, August 21, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon in the Ripple Room at Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. Whether you’re dreaming of towering glaciers, breaching whales, bald eagles or snowcapped mountain ranges, this seminar is your chance to explore the many ways to experience Alaska — one of the most breathtaking bucket-listed destinations in the world.

From cruising the Inside Passage to riding the Alaska Railroad through Denali National Park, it’ll walk you through everything you need to know to plan the perfect journey. Discover the unique difference between Alaska cruises and land tours, get expert insights on the best time to go and learn about unforgettable excursions, like dog sledding, flightseeing, wildlife viewing and more. Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler, this seminar will help you turn your Alaska dreams into a reality.

CMIT Solutions Opens In Brandon

CMIT Solutions is a leading provider of enterprise level IT and cybersecurity services for small and medium-sized businesses, and it proudly announces the opening of CMIT Solutions of Brandon-Lakeland, operated by longtime IT and cybersecurity expert Michael Worlund. CMIT Solutions offers network and endpoint security, cloud service, IT-managed services, security training and more. It helps to transform technology into a strategic advantage, ensuring every IT challenge has a solution that enhances your business operations.

To find out more, call 656-220-2180 or visit its website at https://cmitsolutions.com/brandon-lakeland-fl-1222/.

GTE Financial Promotes Laurie Newman To Assistant Vice President Of General Accounting

GTE Financial, one of Florida’s largest credit unions, recently announced the promotion of Laurie Newman to assistant vice president of general accounting. The promotion reflects Newman’s 18 years of exemplary service, leadership and innovation within the organization, which serves more than 230,000 members across Tampa Bay.

Newman joined GTE Financial in 2007 as an accounting supervisor and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as accounting manager and, most recently, as senior accounting manager. Known for her integrity and operational excellence, Newman has helped strengthen the credit union’s financial foundation while inspiring those around her.

“This promotion is a reflection of Laurie’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and our culture of growing talent from within,” said Rolfe Thompson, vice president of finance and controller at GTE Financial.