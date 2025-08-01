By Michaela Galligan

The Florida State Parks have launched its ‘2025 Capture … the Real Florida Photo Contest.’ The annual competition encourages those who love Florida’s state parks to capture their beauty through photography, and prizes are a great incentive.

Florida has 195 official state parks, from Pensacola to Key West, giving photographers countless options of beautiful scenery to capture. The contest began as a way to engage the public and celebrate the beauty of our parks through personal, creative expression.

“The annual contest invites visitors to showcase what makes Florida’s state parks special,” said Nikki Clifton, deputy press secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, “from natural landscapes and wildlife to recreational opportunities and cultural resources.”

Contestants must submit photos in accordance with the competition’s guidelines by Monday, September 1. After that, judging and semifinalist voting will occur from September through October, with the winners being announced shortly after.

Entries must include an original photo taken in a state park, along with the park name and a short description. Photos are judged on originality, composition and how well they reflect the spirit of ‘the Real Florida.’

The contest also has categories that allow for many opportunities to win, such as professional or hobbyist, student and mobile devices. Prizes include a gift card for B&H Photo, Florida State Parks annual passes, paddleboards and hammocks. Categories also include a first-place grand prize package, a runner-up prize package and a people’s choice prize package.

Past winners have captured lots of unique and eye-catching sights across the state parks, from marine wildlife to quiet preserves; there is no limit to what can be photographed.

“By sharing their work, photographers help inspire others to explore and support Florida’s state parks,” said Clifton. “Over time, the contest has fostered a community of nature lovers and photography enthusiasts, many of whom participate year after year.”

For more information on submissions, contest rules, and photo release content, interested photographers can visit https://photocontest.floridastateparks.org/contest7. The submission page, photo gallery and past winners can also be found at that address.