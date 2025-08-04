It’s that time of year again where we are generally fortunate to receive rain frequently. If you are looking for a way to capture rainfall when it arrives, consider creating a rain garden in a low area in your landscape or at the bottom of a downspout where water puddles. The purpose of a rain garden is to capture stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces (roofs, driveways, sidewalks) and allow the captured runoff water to percolate through the soil.

Rain gardens are beneficial. They decrease flooding and erosion while attracting wildlife and beneficial insects. These gardens filter runoff that would otherwise carry pollutants (grass clippings, pet waste, fertilizer) to storm drains and ultimately into Tampa Bay, contributing to algae bloom and killing fish.

To create a rain garden, first, determine the size and location. It should be at least 10 feet from your foundation and in an existing low area that drains quickly after heavy rain. This garden should be in full sun, not within 25 feet of a septic system or well, away from tree roots and within 30 feet of a water source.

Next and before you start digging, be sure to call 811, Sunshine State One-Call of Florida Inc., for underground utility marking. Then, design the shape of your rain garden by laying out a garden hose in the manner you desire.

Select plant materials after you have determined the site conditions (sun, mature height, spread). If you install a rain garden in sandy soil, it will only hold water for a few hours. This will add to your maintenance duties, which include watering, weeding and using sphagnum/peat moss to decrease weed growth. Select plants that like ‘wet feet’ and are drought tolerant for times when rainfall is infrequent. Plant examples include cinnamon fern, frogfruit, muhly grass, Florida gamma grass, swamp sunflower and goldenrod.

Stop by 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner, where you can see our rain garden in the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden located in our courtyard. Remember to reduce, reuse, recycle and repeat!

