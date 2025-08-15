The awards ceremony for the Greater Brandon Fourth of July Parade, held at New Hope Church in Brandon, drew volunteers and patriots alike to celebrate the grand tradition, which by some accounts dates back 68 years.

Six awards were granted to parade units, including to Iconic Jeep (Best Krewe), Brandon Roots (Best Amateur Float), On Target 4-H Club (Best Unusual Vehicle), TC Drumline (Best Musical Marchers), Providence Baptist Church (Best Decorated Vehicle) and the 1st U.S. Volunteer Cavalry Regiment – Rough Riders (Best Professional Float). In attendance as well was this year’s grand marshal, Luann Leahy, who as a volunteer at the long-established Nativity Food Bank, at Nativity Catholic Church in Brandon, started the peanut butter and jelly initiative, which this year served its 1.5 millionth sandwich.

Leahy said she was grateful for the honor to be recognized, and for the privilege, with God’s blessing, to feed the hungry.

“And it’s not just the homeless who are hungry,” she said, in remarks at the July 31 awards dinner. “We’re seeing people who have lost their jobs or having trouble making ends meet. If you are hungry, we’ll feed you. We’ll give you clothes, and give you shoes. If the need is there, we’ll help you.”

The annual parade is presented by the Greater Brandon Action Network (GBAN), which traces its roots to the Presidents Roundtable of Greater Brandon Charities, which launched the parade almost seven decades ago. Business leaders formed the roundtable to ensure the needs of nonprofits were addressed as Brandon continued to grow and expand.

GBAN’s current board members are Brandon High School graduate Lisa Rodriquez, president; Betty Jo Tompkins, vice president; Randall Munsters, treasurer; and Lela Lilyquist, secretary.

Looking ahead to 2026, GBAN is gearing up for “the biggest and best parade we ever had, in synch with the July 4th celebration for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” Tompkins said. She invited attendees to reach out to get involved, as committee meetings were set to form soon.

Recognized at the awards dinner, catered by Kojak’s House of Ribs in Seffner, were title sponsors Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto Owners Insurance, as well as major sponsors Rivard Buick GMC, Bill’s Prescription Center, Curry Law Group and HCA Florida Healthcare (Brandon Hospital).

Also heralded were marching band members from Armwood, Brandon, Bloomingdale and Newsome high schools, as well as representatives from Hillsborough County interests, including the sheriff’s office and homeland security division, fire rescue, parks and recreation, public works, facilities management and temporary traffic control. Sherrie and Mike Moore (parade emcees) and photographers Bob Minutello and Rose and Skip Smith were also recognized.

For more on parade planning and GBAN initiative, call Betty Jo Tompkins at 813-477-8332 or Lisa Rodriguez at 813-380-6995.