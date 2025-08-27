The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office is proud to announce the launch of its 2025- 26 Kids Tag Art program, which is seeking community sponsors and encouraging elementary schools to participate in this unique arts education initiative.

Now in its fifth year, Kids Tag Art has transformed student creativity into community pride, raising over $143,000 for Hillsborough County school art programs while showcasing the talents of more than 3,000 fifth grade artists. The program, brought to Hillsborough County by Tax Collector Nancy C. Millan in 2021, partners with Hillsborough County Public Schools and the Hillsborough Education Foundation to give students a unique opportunity to design custom license plates while learning about local government and public service.

“This program cannot be successful without our community partners,” said Millan. “Every year, we see incredible artistic talent from our students, and with the support of our sponsors we’re able to turn that creativity into vital funding for arts education.”

Record-breaking Growth

The 2024-25 program year saw unprecedented participation with 65 schools and 3,125 student artists, raising $38,518 for participating schools. Each school received approximately $592 to support their art programs.

Call for Sponsors

Local businesses and organizations are invited to join current sponsors, including Suncoast Credit Union, Tampa Electric Company, Derrick Brooks Charities, the Tampa Bay Lightning and others. Sponsorship levels range from $500-$25,000, with benefits including: company logos on student-designed license plates, recognition at the annual awards ceremony, marketing visibility to over 70,000 Hillsborough County households and the opportunity to select and present student awards.

Schools and Teachers: Join the Movement

All Hillsborough County elementary schools are invited to participate. The program kicked off on August 4 with teacher orientation. Students will have dedicated time to sketch, outline and color their designs throughout the fall, with winning artwork to be announced at the annual awards ceremony in April 2026.

Beyond individual school winners, special recognition includes the Tax Collector’s Choice Award, Title Sponsor Award, and Best Teacher Artwork Award.

For sponsorship opportunities or program information, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov/kids-tag-art.

To shop for past student artwork, visit www.hillstaxfl.gov/shop.