By Emma Snider

A core aspect of being an effective leader is personal accountability and growth. Navigator Academy of Leadership in Valrico utilizes the Leader in Me program to build Leaders within the academic community by utilizing Stephen Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People both inside and outside the classroom.

As a K-8 charter school, Navigator Academy of Leadership encourages development at all stages of learning. By introducing the ideas of the Leader in Me program into the culture of the school, students are provided with the tools they need to become not only educated scholars, but well-rounded individuals.

“The Leader in Me program is important to me because it empowers students to take ownership of their learning and personal growth. It teaches essential life skills such as leadership, responsibility and working as a team, which are crucial for success both in school and beyond,” said Jeremy Calkins, managing principal of Compass ESP. “I believe that fostering these qualities in our students sets them up for a brighter future, equipping them to navigate life’s challenges — which we all face — with confidence.”

The Leader in Me program integrates the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People into the curriculum and culture of the school. It highlights leadership and responsibility, as well as the importance of accountability for one’s actions and goals.

“The seven habits are not just principles for teaching; they are expectations that we live by. From the classroom to the cafeteria, we empower students to lead themselves, work collaboratively, and make responsible choices that reflect leadership in action every day,” said Maria Owen, principal of Navigator Academy of Leadership Valrico. “Through our NAL motto, ‘Navigate with purpose, Act with integrity and Lead by example,’ we guide students to live the habits and grow into confident capable leaders in school and in the community. We empower every student to discover their strengths, take initiative and make a positive impact in the world.”

Navigator Academy is more than a school, it’s a leadership community committed to academic excellence, character building and meaningful leadership opportunities. To find more information regarding Navigator Academy of Leadership, the Leader in Me program or enrollment, visit www.navigatoracademyvalrico.com.

Navigator Academy is located at 1101 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 813-603-9340.