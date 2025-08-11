By Michaela Galligan

Lynn Barber is teaching residents of Hillsborough County safe and clean landscaping practices and writing for the Osprey Observer to share her knowledge. Her work with the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program helps Floridians with their landscaping and gardening practices, and Barber is a very important piece of that puzzle.

Barber is originally from Iowa and lived and worked there for the beginning of her professional career. She then moved to Minnesota before making the jump south to Tampa, where she has lived in Lithia since 2000, along with her 24-year-old cat, Tina.

“I was first terrified to move to Tampa,” said Barber. “Between the bugs and the heat, it seemed intimidating, but now I never want to leave.”

At Florida-Friendly Landscaping, Barber serves as the agent for Hillsborough County. She has been in the University of Florida organization for 22 years, first writing grants and overseeing the construction of the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden, a collection of gardens designed to convey landscape designs and maintenance ideas, filled with beautiful Florida horticulture. Visitors are welcome to tour and walk through the garden, where they can learn about the different plants that fill the area. The garden is located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Barber’s work teaches Hillsborough residents many important skills for outdoor planning and landscaping, offering many classes that only cost residents $10. These classes include composting skills, microirrigation techniques and rainwater harvesting. Her home landscape was recognized in 2009 as a Florida-Friendly Landscape with the tips taught in these courses.

“We teach people how to compost and can conserve specific things they are using in their homes,” said Barber. “They can turn these things into something amazing.”

Barber also writes for several community papers and journals throughout Hillsborough County. She had received the Osprey Observer in the mail since moving to Florida and joined the writing team in 2015. In her articles, she discusses a variety of topics, like gardening tips and tricks as well as plants that make great gifts.

Her column about ‘The Lazy Gardener’ is one of her favorites, giving new or casual gardeners ideas of what plants to place where, going over irrigation systems and discussing more important things to know before starting their gardens.

Lynn Barber is continuing in her role at Florida-Friendly Landscaping and writing for the Osprey Observer, and she can’t wait to continue educating the community on landscaping.