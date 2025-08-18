If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping espresso on the Amalfi Coast or twirling fresh pasta under the Sicilian sun, you might want to make your next reservation at Che Vita, Tampa’s newest culinary gem tucked inside the Hilton Downtown.

The name ‘Che Vita’ translates to ‘What a Life,’ and after one bite of the house-made pasta or a sip of its smoked tableside old fashioned cocktail, you’ll understand exactly why.

Formerly known as 211 Restaurant, this space has undergone a total transformation — both in decor and direction. Guided by complex executive chef James King, a Le Cordon Bleu London alum and certified Master Pizzaiolo (yes, that’s a real title) from Naples, the menu draws inspiration from the sun-soaked southern regions of Italy: think Amalfi, Tuscany, Rome and Venice, with a side of modern finesse.

King, who trained in Italy while developing Che Vita’s concept, wanted to bring a slice of the Mediterranean to Tampa.

“The ambiance and the brightness here at Che Vita reminds me of floating along the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast,” he said.

And truly, the moment you walk in, you feel it — the elegant, open space bathed in warm tones and natural light feels like a coastal escape from the city bustle outside.

Che Vita delivers where it counts: the food. The pasta? Made fresh daily. The wood-fired pizzas? Crisp, chewy perfection with just the right char. Standouts include a velvety cacio e pepe that rivals anything you’d find in Rome, and a seasonal seafood risotto bursting with Gulf Coast freshness.

The pizza menu is a love letter to Naples, and if you’re a crust connoisseur, the margherita is a must. Add a glass (or bottle) from their extensive wine list, and you’ve got yourself a mini vacation in a glass and on a plate.

Cocktail lovers, rejoice — the tableside smoked old fashioned is as theatrical as it is tasty, and there’s a well-curated list of aperitivi that are perfect for unwinding before dinner.

Pro tip: save room for dessert. The espresso-soaked tiramisu is both delicate and indulgent, and it pairs perfectly with an after-dinner macchiato.

“We wanted people to taste the flavors and joy in the ingredients,” said King.

Whether you’re heading to a concert at AMALIE Arena, meeting clients for lunch or out for a romantic date night, Che Vita fits the bill. Bonus: valet parking is complimentary when dining, which is a rare perk downtown.

Che Vita is located inside the Hilton Tampa Downtown at 211 N. Tampa St. in Tampa and is open daily for breakfast from 7-11 a.m., lunch until 2 p.m. and dinner from Sunday through Thursday, 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m. Visit www.chevitatampa.com.