At New Hope Church of Brandon, they believe that God has called them to share the life-transforming love and truth of Jesus through word and deed with those across the street and around the globe. This is fundamental to who they are as a church.

“About three years ago, New Hope had [a] mission site in Dover,” said New Hope’s missions director, Alan Howe. “They did a bed build there and it was a great experience before my time. I was told about a veteran Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) bed builder in the church this past spring. I gave him a call and had a conversation. I was hooked, went on a build with my wife, then later a delivery. It’s so much fun, meaningful and a tangible way to help kids and families. I proposed a build to our leaders, contacted the Tampa SHP chapter and we chose the date of September 13, which is Bunks Across America Build Day as well.”

SHP is a nonprofit organization that provides twin beds to kids ages 3-17 who need them. To apply, you must live near one of its active chapters, have a suitable living environment and fill out its online form.

Bunks Across America is SHP’s flagship annual initiative, which brings together communities nationwide for the largest coordinated bed-building event of its kind. This powerful week of service unites local chapters, volunteers and sponsors in our shared mission to ensure no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

“We are building the parts for beds under the supervision of the wonderful Tampa SHP chapter,” Howe said. “All volunteers come that day, get guidance about their part of the build and then we all go to work. It is fun, fulfilling, safe and a powerful experience. All training and equipment, safety gear, water, lunch, etc., are provided. If you cannot work, you can pray, encourage and, of course, give to cover the cost. It is free to participate.”

During Bunks Across America 2024, SHP witnessed the incredible power of community in action. One hundred and seventy-four SHP chapters joined forces with more 12,100 volunteers to build 7,629 beds in a single day, making a tangible difference in the lives of thousands of children across North America.

This year’s Bunks Across America takes place from Saturday, September 6, through Saturday, September 13, and SHP is setting its most ambitious goals yet, which are to build more than 10,000 beds, engage 15,000 volunteers and unite 250-plus SHP chapters across the United States.

“We will be building the parts for 20-25 beds,” Howe said. “If we get extra sponsorship and donations, we may be able to build more.”

To get involved, visit https://shpbeds.org/chapter/fl-tampa-bay. The church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.