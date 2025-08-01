The bestseller for Volkswagen (VW) has undergone a major transformation for 2025. Sitting between the smaller Taos and the larger Atlas, the Tiguan takes on a new look and a boost in power, and now it is available solely as a five-passenger compact SUV. So, if you are looking for anything bigger in the VW family, opt for the seven-seater Atlas.

Under the hood sits a turbo, intercooled and direct-injected 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine putting out 201 horsepower (up 17 from 2024) at 5,000 rpm and 221 pounds-feet of torque at 1,500 rpm. Quick off the mark, responding with agility in any situation (weighs 170 pounds fewer than its predecessor), this third-generation SUV is equipped with a flawless, eight-speed auto gearbox. Ensconced on the unitary body, available as a front-wheel drive or our 4MOTION (all-wheel-drive) tester version, is a robust and reliable strut-type front and a multilink rear suspension. The electric power steering is quick and communicative to result in a positive on-center response. Drive modes include eco, comfort, sport, custom, off-road and snow.

Slimmer LED headlights meet up on a light bar to surround the centered, illuminated VW crest on the grille. The SEL R-Line trim fetches you roof rails, bumpers and headliners (all in black, of course), as well as an exclusive R-Line badging inside and out. The gorgeous cabin exemplifies European styling with a simple but elegant instrument panel of large analog speedometer/tachometer gauges and driver information center. New for 2025 is a column-mounted gear shifter, saving space in the center area. The infotainment touchscreen for audio, phone and nav controls is a mammoth 15 inches, sitting atop the dashboard. Passenger volume is praiseworthy at 126 cubic feet, an increase of 2 cubes from the prior year. Audiophiles will take to the 700-watt, 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Ambient light options of at least 30 colors, stainless-steel pedal caps, front-door sill scuff plates and American walnut wood trim are a fine touch. Other amenities include a panoramic power sunroof and lift gate, three-zone auto AC with second-row air vents, a head-up display, a three-spoke power leather tilt/telescopic steering column, eight-way power driver and front-passenger heated/cooled seats and a wireless phone charger.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags for both rows, front knee airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes with brake assist, electronic stability with antislip regulation and engine brake assist, traction control, lane departure and forward collision warning, a blind-spot monitor, rear traffic alert, park distance control, three-point seatbelts for all positions, adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

The Tiguan sticks out in the swarming compact SUV field, thanks to a sprightly engine, exceptional handling and balance, everyday practicality and decent fuel economy. As for its odd-sounding name, look at it as a boon for once. It’s German for ‘tiger’ and ‘iguana.’