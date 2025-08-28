The Plant City Chamber of Commerce invites the community to join the biggest networking and community showcase of the year, Schmoozapalooza 2025, happening on Thursday, September 4, from 4-7 p.m. at the Hillsborough College John R. Trinkle Center in Plant City.

“Schmoozapalooza was created as an event that made networking feel more like a high-energy tailgate party,” said Plant City Chamber President Jerilyn Rumbarger. “We wanted to give local businesses a space where they could connect with potential clients, partners and showcase their business and product. Instead of the standard networking breakfast or luncheon, we thought, ‘Why not add music, fun and football vibe to the mix,’ and just like that, Schmoozapalooza was off and running.”

This community-driven event is designed to bring together local businesses, community leaders, and residents for an evening filled with networking, door prizes, exhibitor booths and complimentary samples from local restaurants. Guests will enjoy a lively atmosphere with beer, wine, swag bags and interactive vendor displays.

“This year marks our sixth year hosting Schmoozapalooza, and it has quickly become one of the chamber’s most anticipated signature events,” Rumbarger said. “We typically feature more than 50 local exhibitors, ranging from small businesses, local restaurants and bars and larger corporate sponsors, plus interactive booths, giveaways and live entertainment. Attendance has grown each year, with hundreds of guests coming out to ‘schmooze’ and support the local business community. We’ve seen everything from photo booths to chair massages to full whiskey bars; there’s never a dull moment.”

Guests can expect a high-energy, come-as-you-are networking night filled with food, drinks, music and plenty of opportunities to meet Plant City’s movers and shakers.

“Vendors pull out all the stops with eye-catching booths and creative giveaways, plus there’s a $250 cash prize giveaway for filling your bingo card,” Rumbarger said. “Whether you’re there to promote your business, discover new products and services or just enjoy a fun evening out, you’ll leave with a swag bag full of items that represent the heart of our business community.”

Best of all, chamber members attend for free. General admission for nonmembers is just $10, making it easy for everyone to join in the fun and support the Plant City business community.

“It’s a great opportunity for members and nonmembers alike to network, discover local businesses and enjoy a fun night out,” Rumbarger said. “Our biggest hope is that Schmoozapalooza continues to be a catalyst for connection. We want our members and the community to walk away with new relationships, fresh ideas and renewed excitement for supporting locals. This event isn’t just about networking; it’s about strengthening the business culture in Plant City.”

If you would like to learn more about Schmoozapalooza or attend the event, you can visit the Plant City Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.plantcity.org or call 813-754-3707. The Hillsborough College Trinkle Center is located at 1206 N. Park Rd. in Plant City.