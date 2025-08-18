The Tampa Pig Jig, one of Tampa Bay’s premier philanthropic festivals, returns for its 14th year on Saturday, October 18, at Julian B. Lane Park. This year’s powerhouse lineup is headlined by rising country superstar Megan Moroney, with performances by double Grammy nominees Midland, singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson, Americana duo Jamestown Revival and country newcomer George Pippen.

Presented by RIPA, Valley Bank and The Baldwin Group, the Tampa Pig Jig is more than a music festival — it’s a day of live entertainment, mouthwatering food, backyard games, a silent auction and family-friendly fun, all for a powerful cause.

What started as a backyard barbecue for a friend diagnosed with a rare kidney disease has grown into one of the region’s most impactful charitable events. To date, the Pig Jig has raised over $9 million, becoming the largest annual donor to NephCure Kidney International and helping launch more than 60 clinical trials for rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases, like FSGS and nephrotic syndrome.

Now hosted by the HopeWill Foundation, the event is expanding its mission. While continuing to support NephCure, the Pig Jig will also benefit local nonprofits that assist families facing life-altering medical diagnoses.

Moroney, whose 2024 album, Am I Okay?, debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, brings her chart-topping energy to the main stage. Midland brings a modern twist to classic country, Nathanson delivers hits like “Come On Get Higher” and Jamestown Revival offers rich Americana storytelling. Rising star Pippen rounds out the lineup with his rugged vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $125 via Eventbrite. New this year is the Backyard Bash ticket, which includes exclusive access to a second acoustic stage, private bar, tastings, and an air-conditioned tent. For a VIP experience, the Milestone Supply Lounge offers unlimited barbecue, drinks, front-stage views and shaded seating.

Children 10 and under are free and will have the same access as the accompanying adult.

For tickets, sponsorships, volunteer opportunities or more event info, visit https://tampapigjig.com/.