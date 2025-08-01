The Scariff School of Irish Dance in Tampa is a vibrant community of dancers, instructors, and families passionate about the art and history of Irish dance.

“Our school is dedicated to both competitive excellence and cultural performance, nurturing dancers of all ages in a supportive, inspiring environment,” said owner Stephen Scariff. “Many of our instructors are championship-level performers, former professional dancers and certified teachers who share a deep love for Irish music, movement, and heritage.”

The Scariff School was founded by Scariff, a former Lord of the Dance lead performer and internationally acclaimed choreographer in 2010. Since its founding, the school has grown into one of the most prominent Irish dance schools in the U.S.A., known for producing top-tier competitors and staging world-class performances.

“Our dancers have performed and medaled at various international championships, prestigious venues across the globe, but we’re equally proud of the community and confidence we build in each dancer through our classes and performances,” Scariff said.

Scariff and his team will be hosting A Celtic Celebration on Aug. 23 at Centro Astriano De Tampa at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $30-$40.

“A Celtic Celebration began as a dream to bring the power and passion of Irish music and dance to the Tampa Bay stage in a unique and unforgettable way,” Scariff said. “This year’s show stars Grammy-nominated violinist Máiréad Nesbitt, a founding member of Celtic Woman, whose electrifying performances have captivated millions. The show is choreographed by me and features an original cast of Scariff School dancers. It’s a one-night-only production that brings together tradition, artistry, and high-energy entertainment.”

Guests will experience an epic evening of Irish music and dance, blending contemporary energy with deep-rooted tradition.

“Expect stunning costumes featuring Celtic designs, foot-stomping rhythms, and emotionally moving moments that take the audience on a journey through Celtic culture,” Scariff said. “It’s not just a performance, it’s an experience.”

Scariff hopes A Celtic Celebration will be inspiring for its guests.

“We hope A Celtic Celebration leaves people inspired and uplifted,” Scariff said. “Our goal is to create an evening that transports the audience, whether they’re lifelong fans of Irish culture or discovering it for the first time. We also hope to shine a light on the incredible talent we have right here in our dance community and continue to grow this artform in Tampa Bay.”

For tickets and information, visit www.scariffschool.com. The school is located at 8019 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa.