Florida Virtual School Offers Driver Education Course That Meets New State Law Requirements

For more than 20 years, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has been a trusted leader in online driver education, equipping Florida students with the skills they need to drive safely. Now, as a new state law takes effect on Friday, August 1 (previously July 1), requiring that anyone under 18 years old complete a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)-approved driver education course, FLVS is uniquely positioned to help students meet the mandate with its time-tested, flexible program taught by certified teachers. Previously, the law only required anyone under the age of 18 to complete a Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

“We understand that high school students and families are balancing multiple priorities, and adding a Driver Education course to their plans shouldn’t be a challenge,” said Robin Winder, Florida Virtual School chief academic officer. “That’s why our fully online course offers the flexibility and accessibility students need to meet this requirement seamlessly.”

To learn more about the FLVS Driver Education course, visit the FLVS website at www.flvs.net.

Law School Professor Honored With Award

Cooley Law School professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick has been selected as the recipient of the Florida Bar’s 2025 Law Faculty/Administration Professionalism Award. The annual award recognizes a member of Florida law school faculty or administration who, through teaching, scholarship and mentorship, instills and exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism in the legal field.

“Professor Hardrick is more than an educator — she’s a champion for equity, inclusion and the professional development of future attorneys,” said Cooley Law School President and Dean James McGrath. “Her impact inside the classroom and throughout the legal community reflects the values this award was designed to celebrate.”

Seeds Of Hope Bingo

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood Association is hosting a music bingo fundraiser to benefit Seeds of Hope on Tuesday, August 19, at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Cards will go on sale at 6:30 p.m. and cost $20, with bingo starting at 7 p.m. Come early to get a table and bring donations for the food bank. Along with bingo, there will be awesome raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and much more.

Girl Scout Recruitment Invitation

The Fossil Valley Service Unit of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida invites families with girls in grades K-12 to join the Girl Scout movement at a special recruitment event on Sunday, August 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Dorothy Thomas, located at 16119 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

This event is open to the public and offers an exciting opportunity for girls to discover what Girl Scouts are all about — building confidence, leadership skills, friendships and a lifelong love of learning through fun, hands-on experiences.

The Fossil Valley Service Unit is also calling on local adults to step up as volunteers. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or community member, becoming a Girl Scout troop leader or co-leader is a rewarding way to give back, support girls and even start a new troop. No prior experience is needed — free training, flexible scheduling and ongoing support are provided. A minimum of two adult leaders is required to launch a new troop.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Is Recognized For Its Stroke Care

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

“HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Allauddin Khan, neurologist at Brandon Hospital. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Brandon, Florida can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Herzing University Launches Online Bachelor Of Social Work Program

Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses nationwide and a robust online division, has launched a fully online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program. Now open for enrollment, the program equips students with culturally informed knowledge, skills and values to address complex social issues and advocate for social justice in diverse communities. The program has achieved Pre-Candidacy for Accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation, an important milestone that reflects Herzing’s commitment to academic quality and professional preparation in the field of social work.

To learn more about Herzing and its accreditation and approvals, visit www.herzing.edu.